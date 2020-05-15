Tamil Nadu

Dedicated WhatsApp number to address taxpayers’ grievances

The Chief Commissioner, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone, has authorised the setting up of a dedicated WhatsApp Number 94444 02480 for the taxpayers as an additional channel of communication, in order to alleviate the difficulties being faced by the trade and industry owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The taxpayers under the Central Jurisdiction of GST within the State of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry and the general public could avail of the facility for redressal of their grievances and queries without physically visiting their jurisdictional offices, according to a press statement.

WhatsApp message alone will be entertained and calls to the number will be disabled, it added.

