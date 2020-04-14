Dedicated fleet of ambulances caters to suspected COVID-19 cases

A dedicated fleet of ambulances has been transporting persons with suspected symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the State. These vehicles, numbering 120, transport 300 persons a day on an average. They are disinfected after each trip.

The Health department had earmarked ambulances to cater to COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease. Accordingly, a separate team of pilots and emergency medical technicians (EMT) was created for the purpose, officials said.

“As of now, we have 120 ambulances earmarked for COVID-19. This is likely to increase depending on the requirement. Each of these ambulances has adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the pilots and EMTs. We have provided each vehicle with kits containing sprayers and disinfectants, including hypochlorite. After admitting someone to a hospital, the staff disinfect the ambulance. It takes about half-an-hour to one hour,” said M. Selvakumar, State head of operations, GVK EMRI, which operates the ambulance service in T.N.

Both the pilot and the EMT dispose of the PPE as per protocol and get ready for the next trip, he said, adding, “The team members have been trained to use PPE and carry out disinfection work. We work closely with the district authorities, and they are also trained locally by government doctors and health authorities.”

None of these ambulances are deployed for any other purpose, he said. “If persons with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 are at a primary health centre or a government hospital, our ambulances pick them up and take them to the government medical college hospital. Also, those who test negative for COVID-19 are dropped home,” he added.