Decomposed body of man found inside overhead water tank in Cuddalore

The tank has been in use and about 700 Dalit families and 50 families belonging to other castes in Rajendrapattinam panchayat are dependent on it, say the police

January 31, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated February 01, 2023 04:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The decomposed body of a man, who was missing for the last 10 days, was found inside an overhead water tank at Rajendrapattinam near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Saravana Kumar, 34, son of Sivasankaran, former president of Rajendrapattinam panchayat.

Police said locals detected a foul smell emanating from the tank at around 6 p.m. and alerted the tank operator Prakash. He climbed the tank and found the decomposed body inside. He informed the Karuvepilankurichi police.

The tank, the police said, has been in use and about 700 Dalit families and 50 families belonging to other castes in Rajendrapattinam panchayat were dependent on it. The water in the tank was emptied and the body sent for post-mortem.

The cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem, the police said.

