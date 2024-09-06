Declare vending and non-vending zones in the city at the earliest, orders Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Friday said it would not hesitate to summon Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran if the process of declaring vending and non-vending zones across the city does not get expedited by the Town Vending Committee.

A special Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and A.D. Jagadish Chandira pointed out that a number of writ petitions had been filed in the court, in connection with grant of permission for street vendors, due to the delay on the part of the committee in declaring the zones.

“You should expedite the matter at least with respect to the cases pending before this court,” the senior judge in the Division Bench told the standing counsel for GCC, while hearing a batch of cases challenging the eviction notices issued to street vendors near Panagal Park at T. Nagar.

The judges said T. Nagar was a busy commercial area with many permanent showrooms constructed on roadsides and therefore, the Town Vending Committee must inspect the location and hear those establishments as well as street vendors before taking a final call.

The right of the pedestrians to use the pavements must also be kept in mind before declaring the roads or streets concerned as either vending or non-vending zones. “All problems will end once you take a decision and make the declaration,” the senior judge said.

The Division Bench accepted the submission of Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that he would bestow personal attention on the matter and ensure that the declaration of the zones at Nageswaran Rao Road, near Panagal Park, gets done within two weeks.

While hearing another case seeking 5% reservation for the physically challenged in the allotment of street vending carts at Marina beach, the Bench recorded the AAG’s statement that the corporation was seized of the issue and that a decision on it would be taken within a fortnight.

Similarly, responding to a suo motu writ petition taken up by the court in 2023 to prevent fish sellers from occupying the Loop Road on the Marina beach, the AAG said, a newly constructed fish market on that road had been formally inaugurated and some of the stalls had been allotted.

However, the allotment process got suspended in between due to a local temple festival, the AAG added, seeking two weeks time to report progress on further allotments. Accepting his submissions, the Division Bench adjourned all three cases by two weeks.