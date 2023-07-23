Declare prickly pear at Sigur plateau in the Nilgiris as ‘minor forest produce’: Conservationist

July 23, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A species of prickly pear (Opuntia), that is an exotic, invasive species spreading over many parts of the arid scrub forests of the Sigur plateau in the Nilgiris could be declared as “minor forest produce” so that indigenous communities can harvest the plant, which is consumed in many parts of the world, a well-known conservationist has suggested.

Ecologists state that the cactus, which is not consumed by any of the large mammals inhabiting the Sigur pleateau, except by macaques and a few species of birds, are said to be threatening native biodiversity due to spreading into areas that are inhabited by native grasses and shrubs.

Priya Davidar, a conservation biologist and resident of Sigur, said recently, friends from Mexico who visited her said that communities in South America harvest the plant which is known as Nopales and used in various Mexican cuisines.

Ms. Davidar said it would be a great idea to declare the invasive species as “minor forest produce” so that adivasi communities can harvest and consume the plant, especially as some species are also used for medicinal purposes. She added that the plant is taking over many parts of the Sigur and Congressmattam.

“Adivasis can be taught to process it and sell it through co-operatives while the processed pads can also be used as cattle fodder,” she said. The Opuntia pads need to be processed by removing the spines on the plant, boiled with onion skins, drained and then cooked.

The fruits from the Opuntia can also be consumed and its spread can be controlled, said an ecologist, adding currently, the species isn’t a huge threat to local ecology, but could become a problem in the future if left unchecked.

The ecologist also stated that the Sigur plateau and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) has multiple invasive species of flora, including Lantana camara, Eupatorium and Senna spectabilis, each requiring their own management strategies to prevent them from limiting foraging areas for ungulates.