Tamil Nadu

Declare holiday on Jan. 14, not 15, Stalin urges Kerala Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File photo
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 13 January 2022 16:25 IST
Updated: 13 January 2022 16:25 IST

Pongal is being celebrated on that particular date all over the world by Tamils, he tells Pinarayi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to continue to declare January 14, and not January 15, as the local holiday for Pongal festival in six districts of the State.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin pointed out Kerala government had been declaring January 14 as the local holiday for Pongal festival for the last 12 years, but had proposed to declare January 15 as the local holiday this year.

Advertising
Advertising

“Pongal festival is being celebrated on that particular date all over the world by the Tamil communities,” Mr. Stalin said. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

Pongal is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Thai. Kerala has been granting local holiday in six of its districts, where Tamil speaking people are living in large numbers.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
religious festival or holiday
Read more...