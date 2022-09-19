Declare holiday for schools to control spread of flu, says Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday criticised the State government’s Health Department for not taking enough steps to control the rising spread of influenza in young children.

“The chain has to be broken to control the outbreak. Medical experts state that the flu is spreading because the students are being allowed to sit close to each other and playing together,” he said. The number of cases in Pudhucherry had fallen as children up to Class VIII had been asked not to come to schools.

“It is necessary to shut down schools in order to prevent the disease’s transmission. While education is important for the students, their health and well being is even more significant. Announce leaves for students up to Class IX and organise medical camps,” Dr. Anbumani said.