ADVERTISEMENT

Declare area where the caste violence took place in Tirunelveli as ‘atrocity prone’ zone: Thirumavalavan

August 12, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government declare the area where a Scheduled Caste student and his sister were subjected to caste violence an ‘atrocity-prone zone’.

In a statement, he said the incident laid bare how students were brought up in society. “Caste organisations are sowing the seeds of these poisonous thoughts in the minds of these children. Caste pride and religious pride are being used against Dalits and minorities, and the reason for this is the hate politics of Sangh Parivar groups,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan underlined the efforts made by caste and religious groups towards promoting caste markers worn on the wrists in the form of threads, and caste symbols pasted on two-wheelers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government must take cognisance of it and safeguard students against it. The victim’s family should be protected,” he said.

Meanwhile, VCK Assembly floor leader Sinthanai Selvan said a public meeting will be held in Chennai to mark the conclusion of Mr. Thirumavalavan’s 60th year celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US