May 20, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the Union Government’s decision to withdraw ₹2,000 bank notes from circulation, in pursuance of its ‘Clean Note Policy’, was merely a trick to hide the BJP’s disastrous performance in the recently-held Karnataka Assembly election.

“ A single trick to hide

500 doubts,

1000 mysteries,

2000 mistakes and Karnataka disaster,” he tweeted.