Decision to back resolution against EWS quota in line with All-India Congress Committee stance, says Selvaperunthagai

The Congress floor leader said the All India Committee was planning to study the Supreme Court verdict on the EWS quota in detail; other party leaders stressed that there was no legal compulsion upon Tamil Nadu to implement the EWS quota

Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai said that the decision to back the all-party meeting resolution rejecting the amendment providing 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS), was in line with All India Congress Committee’s stance that it will study the 3:2 verdict of the Supreme Court in detail.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai had participated, along with party’s MLA Aassan Maulaana, in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters post the meeting, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the All-India Congress Committee on Friday had said that given the different observations made by different judges on the EWS quota issue, it will examine the verdict thoroughly.

During the 2019 general elections, Congress’ poll promise was that the EWS quota should not affect other reservations provided to SC/ST and backward categories. But the Supreme Court verdict has raised many doubts, he said. This is what we had communicated in the all-party meeting, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

MDMK Chief Vaiko said accepting Periyar’s view , former leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar had rejected the concept of economic reservation and his party will file a review petition and all the 10 parties which participated in the meeting were unanimous in their stance about this.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan welcomed Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy’s announcement that Tamil Nadu will not implement the EWS reservation. “There is no compulsion for the State government to adopt the reservation brought in by the Centre and there is no legal challenge,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also pitched for holding consultations with Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States and taking the review petition to a larger bench of the Supreme Court. He also called for an increase in the reservation for OBC, SC and ST categories in the State,

PMK Spokesperson K. Balu said his party would co-ordinate with the State government on the issue. “We also said if the State government files the review petition it will add more strength and the Chief Minister has assured us he will look into the possibility,” he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R. Mutharasan said the EWS quota was a ploy to remove OBC/SC/ST reservation and should be rejected.

CPM MLAs Nagai Mali and Chinnadurai participated in the meeting and said that the Supreme Court has failed to reset the criteria set by the BJP government for the EWS reservation. There is no legal compulsion for Tamil Nadu to implement the quota. The State government can form a Commission for looking into aspects of reservation for the general category and act based on its recommendation, it added.