Decision taken for not changing name of Adi Dravidar Welfare department, Govt tells HC

The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a committee chaired by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister had decided that there was no need for changing the name of the department and make it a literal translation of the words Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe in Tamil.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee were informed about the committee’s decision when a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Marimuthu, a person belonging to Devendra Kula Vellalar community, for changing the name of the department was listed for admission.

The petitioner’s counsel P. Vijendran referred to various instructions issued by the Centre and insisted that only a literal translation of the words Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be used to refer to the department. In the alternative, it could be simply referred to as social welfare department, he added.

However, the judges wanted to know how was the Centre referring to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in its Hindi communications. They later granted time till December 11 for the PIL petitioner to obtain copies of decisions taken by the committee, headed by the Minister, through the Right to Information Act of 2005.