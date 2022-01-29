Decision soon on hybrid hearing of cases: Acting CJ

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Friday said a decision would be taken soon on shifting from completely virtual courts to hybrid mode of hearing cases in all courts spread across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

During the course of hearing of a case, the judge told the Bar that the court would take a call on commencing hybrid hearing since the State government itself had relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed even schools to start physical classes.

The Chief Justice said there were complaints of frequent disruption in online connection during virtual hearing of cases and therefore, the High Court would soon issue a circular on commencing hybrid hearing of cases by following the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

