Tamil Nadu

Decision soon on hybrid hearing of cases: Acting CJ

The Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Friday said a decision would be taken soon on shifting from completely virtual courts to hybrid mode of hearing cases in all courts spread across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

During the course of hearing of a case, the judge told the Bar that the court would take a call on commencing hybrid hearing since the State government itself had relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed even schools to start physical classes.

The Chief Justice said there were complaints of frequent disruption in online connection during virtual hearing of cases and therefore, the High Court would soon issue a circular on commencing hybrid hearing of cases by following the necessary COVID-19 protocols.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 1:01:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/decision-soon-on-hybrid-hearing-of-cases-acting-cj/article38341711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY