Decision on State Board exams in two days

Chief Minister will consider the views of stakeholders: Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will consider the views of stakeholders and take a decision in two days on conducting the Class 12 examinations for State board students in Tamil Nadu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the School Education Department had sought the views of health experts, parents, teachers, students and academics. “The Chief Minister has said all sides should be heard... He has also said we should consider what the other States decide on conducting their State board examinations,” he said.

Mr. Poyyamozhi encouraged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to send their views by post or e-mail to the Department. “Our Chief Minister and the government have always maintained that while the examinations are important for the future of students, their health is equally important,” he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Class 12 examinations for CBSE students were cancelled.

In May, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the State governments. A majority of the States were willingness to hold the examinations once the situation improved. Most of the options suggested were in respect of CBSE students and not State board students.

“Many States, including Tamil Nadu, had said the examinations could be held with safety measures when the number of cases came down,” he said. “As has been done before, we will go step by step and take a decision on conducting the Class 12 State board examinations, too,” he said.