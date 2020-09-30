Decision on schools withheld

CHENNAI

30 September 2020 01:44 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday decided to put on hold the G.O. that permitted students of Classes X, XI and XII to come to schools on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers from October 1.

The decision to put the order on hold followed inputs from the Collectors, the advice from medical and public health experts and the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement.

“The issue would be reviewed and a decision would be taken on granting permission at an appropriate time,” he said.

The Chief Minister held a video-conference meeting with the Collectors in the morning and chaired a meeting of medical and public health experts at the Secretariat in the evening.

The restrictions pertaining to schools, colleges, research organisations and all educational institutions would continue, he said.

The government last week decided to permit senior students to come to schools on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers from October 1, following the Union government’s guidelines for the partial reopening of schools. The Centre had specified that schools were permitted to call students of Classes IX, X, XI and XII, if they needed to meet their teachers for guidance.