Decision on Sabarimala case disappointing: Arjun Sampath

Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath. File  

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath wants the Central government to enact a law in Parliament for a lasting solution

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath termed as “disappointing” the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the case relating to the entry of women in Sabarimala to a seven-judge bench.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Sampath wanted the Central government to enact a law in Parliament for a lasting solution on this issue.

