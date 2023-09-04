ADVERTISEMENT

Decision on ‘one nation, one election’ after panel report: PMK

September 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that his party would decide on the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal after the panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submits its report.

Interacting with journalists at Edappadi in Salem, he said if elections were conducted for the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and the local bodies on the same day, for local bodies polls alone [in rural areas], people would have to cast four votes. “But there are no adequate EVMs. We have not taken a stand in this regard,” he said.

The party, he said, would announce its decision on the alliance for the Lok Sabha soon and it would be arrived at keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly polls.

