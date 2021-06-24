‘Decision on fuel prices at right time’

AIADMK govt. did not table five CAG reports, says Minister

The government will take a right decision at an appropriate time on fuel prices, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He was responding to Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s question on DMK’s promise in its election manifesto that it would take steps to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel.

When Mr. Palaniswami asked why the DMK promised to reduce fuel prices when it was aware of the State’s finances, Mr. Rajan said the AIADMK did not table five reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the House during its rule. “Since CAG reports were not out, the real picture of finances was not clear when we made the promise,” he said.

In September last year and again in February this year, files pertaining to the CAG report were sent to the Chief Minister’s Office but were returned. “When the files came again this month, the Chief Minister’s Office cleared them and sent to the Governor’s Office,” he said. Mr. Rajan also recalled how the DMK government under then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi took steps to reduce fuel prices.

Contending that other States imposed more tax on fuel prices than Tamil Nadu, Mr. Rajan said the Centre was not disbursing the funds due to the State.

Given the present financial condition, the VAT on fuel cannot be reduced at this point. The present situation is worse than expected, he said.