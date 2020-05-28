Decide on lockdown extension in advance: Stalin

CHENNAI

‘It is government’s responsibility to ensure that people are prepared either way’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the Centre and the State government should announce their decision on lockdown extension well in advance, as it was their responsibility to ensure that the people are prepared either way.

In a statement, he said it was wrong on the part of the governments to keep the people on tenterhooks till the last moment.

“The COVID-19 infection rate has not come down even after a series of lockdowns, and it still remains unclear what the decision of the governments would be. Deaths are also increasing in Tamil Nadu and across the country,” he said.

Situation in Chennai

Noting that the situation in Chennai was a matter of great concern, he said doctors, nurses and police personnel had been infected by the novel coronavirus. “Had the government taken precautionary measures, the effect [of the virus] could have been contained. The government’s failure to effectively quarantine those who had tested positive has increased the spread of the virus,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin sought to know why the government was hesitating to quarantine people in schools, colleges and marriage halls after making all necessary arrangements in those places.