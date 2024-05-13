ADVERTISEMENT

December 3 Movement thanks Congress for promising representation for the differently abled in local bodies

Published - May 13, 2024 12:48 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of December 3 Movement, which champions the rights and dignity of life of disabled people have welcomed the Congress’ manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’ for promising representation to the different abled in local bodies. They met TNCC president Selvaperunthagai at the Satyamurthi Bhavan on Sunday and thanked him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Mr. Selvaperunthagai told journalists that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met disability rights activists on September 7 when he undertook Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir and discussed in detail about the demands and needs of the disabled people in India.

“He had said the Congress’ manifesto would feature promises related to disabled people’s rights. In particular, discrimination based on disability defined by Article 15 and 16 would be expanded. Additionally, Braille will be recognised as a separate language. Also, when Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, disabled people were given reservations in local bodies. In our manifesto, we have promised reservations in local bodies across India,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The promises made in the manifesto has been welcomed by the disabled community, he said. Adverting to other issues, he questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not responded to an invitation for a debate extended by Justice (Retd) Madan B. Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P. Shah and N. Ram, Director, THG Publishing Private Limited, when Congress Mr Gandhi had accepted it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deepak Nathan, founder, December 3 Movement, said he had reiterated to Mr Gandhi that top to bottom approach will not work and that the change should happen at the local bodies when it comes to making facilities such as bathrooms and toilets accessible to disabled people.

“If disability is added to Article 15 and 16 through an amendment, it would make a huge difference. We didn’t really expect Congress to add this to their manifesto but we are happy that they have done it,” he said.

Mr. Deepak said the Congress manifesto has become the hero because it is inclusive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US