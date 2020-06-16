Deceased police constable’s batch mates get together, contribute ₹15 lakh to family

Police constabulary belonging to the 2009 batch in Tamil Nadu, joined hands and came the aid the family of a deceased constable, D. Senthil Kumar.

The 6,000-odd police personnel, all Grade I constables attached to different wings including the CB-CID, Traffic, Law and Order and Tamil Nadu Commando Force and serving across the State, came together via the messaging group Telegram, and mobilised voluntary contributions to a common fund made by the members.

“The group aims at helping the families of policemen who are in poor financial straits, particularly in the wake of the death of the constable who is the main bread winner,” said K. Sakthivel, a Grade I constable attached to the Special Branch in Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district.

Senthil Kumar, 36, from Iruvelpattu village in Villupuram district who belonged to the 2009 batch of constables had served in Delhi and in Chennai. He fell sick with jaundice and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai for treatment. However he died of the ailment despite treatment, on February 28 this year. He is survived by his wife, Suganthi and a six-year-old son, Vignesh Kumar.

Colleagues belonging to his batch who conveyed their condolences felt that the bereaved family should be extended a solatium and all the 6,000-odd members belonging to the batch coming under the group, Tamil Nadu Police 2009 batch, mobilised voluntary contributions and ultimately, a total fund of ₹15,45,900 was raised.

The members of the group who called on the parents of the deceased constable, conveyed condolences and taking into consideration the predicament of the family, the group handed over a cheque for ₹15,45,900 to his parents.

The amount was deposited in Fixed Deposits in the name of his parents, wife and son, Mr. Sakthivel said.

The initiative was first taken after a colleague attached to the Traffic police in Mylapore in Chennai died while on duty in April this year. The batch-mates came to know that the family was going through financial difficulties and raised nearly ₹12 lakh for the family.

“No amount of compensation can bring back the life of our colleague But out of our concern and sympathy for the family, we extended the financial assistance,” Sakthivel added.