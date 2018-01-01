Debate resumes on actors entering politics

Actor Rajinikanth’s decision to float his own political party and contest in the upcoming Assembly elections has reinforced the perception among some political parties that popular film stars are trying to gain a foothold in politics and manipulate the political landscape for personal benefit.

While political leaders say actors are offsetting the lack of grassroots-level work with their popularity, actor-turned-politicians argue that the stakes are much higher for celebrities when they foray into politics.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s general secretary D. Ravikumar contends that Rajinikanth’s politics, which is built around his “cult of personality,” will not differ much from the authoritarian attitude exhibited by the likes of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and his successor Jayalalithaa.

“Political parties are built on the sacrifices of their cadres. This is true of Communist parties and the DMK as well. But, film icons like Rajinikanth, who enjoy popularity, aspire for political power directly without engaging with politics on the ground,” he argues.

Actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R. Sarathkumar says this debate comes up whenever an iconic actor with very little political engagement in the past decides to enter politics. “This is a democratic country and anyone can form a party and contest in elections,” he says.

Rejecting the notion that film icons are using their popularity to bypass grassroots-level politics, actor and Congress national spokesperson Khushbu underscores how, when someone like Rajinikanth decides to enter politics, the expectations are much higher. “The expectation is much higher. The actor’s career and image are on the line. When they lose, they become an object of ridicule,” she says.

When asked about Mr. Rajinikanth’s decision not to engage with politics or politicians until the Assembly elections, she says, “Everyone has their own way of doing politics. I don’t see anything wrong.”