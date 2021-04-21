Deaths in TN hospital: SHRC calls for report

The deaths took place at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, allegedly following a snag in oxygen supply

The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday called for a report from authorities over a media report that four patients had died in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, allegedly following a snag in oxygen supply.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of the incident and called for a report from the Director of Medical Education and the Dean of Vellore Medical College Hospital within two weeks.

According to the media report, four patients, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, died following a snag in the oxygen supply. The report also stated that three other patients with COVID-19 died in the hospital on the same day.

The report said the oxygen supply was disrupted but was eventually restored. It also quoted the hospital administration, which maintained that the disruption in oxygen supply was not the reason behind the deaths.