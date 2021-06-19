Deaths due to COVID-19 fall below 200 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 23:43 IST

State records 8,183 cases and 180 fatalities; Coimbatore logs 1,014 infections, Chennai 468

Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 new cases of COVID-19 and 180 deaths on Saturday, taking its tally to 24,14,680 and toll to 31,015.

As the number of deaths dropped below 200 after several weeks, the State, for the second day in a row, continued to record a number of deaths that took place in homes last month. Saturday’s bulletin recorded 15 such deaths — 11 of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Advertising

Advertising

Among them was a 65-year-old man from Chennaiwho died a day after being discharged from a private hospital. He had diabetes and lung disease and developed fever on May 8. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 11 and was discharged on May 18. He died in his house the next day.

An 88-year-old man from Chennai with no co-morbidities had fever on April 29. He was tested on April 30 but died in his house the same day. His sample returned positive for COVID-19 on May 1.

A number of these patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died while in home isolation. They included a 61-year-old woman from Chennai who had breathing difficulty. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10 and went to a private hospital. She was advised home isolation, but died at home on May 14.

Coimbatore logged 1,014 fresh cases, followed by Erode with 933. There were 533 cases in Salem and 489 in Tiruppur. In Chennai, 468 people tested positive for the infection. There were 361 cases in Thanjavur, 334 in Chengalpattu and 328 in Namakkal.

Of the 180 fatalities, Chennai registered 31. There were 17 deaths in Coimbatore, 11 in Salem and 10 in Tiruvarur.

Active cases continued to fall in the State. As of date, 78,780 people are under treatment for COVID-19. These include 11,191 people in Coimbatore, 8,928 in Erode, 6,506 in Tiruppur and 4,795 in Salem. In Chennai, the number of active cases fell further to 2,262.

As many as 18,232 people were discharged after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1,71,179 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,09,96,798.

A total of 3,61,565 people were vaccinated on Saturday. Of these, 2,32,596 people were in the 18-44 age group.

Vaccination was held in 2,540 sessions. With this, the State’s coverage rose to 1,18,24053.