Tamil Nadu

Death toll rises to five in NLCIL accident in Neyveli

The death toll in the recent fire accident in Unit VI of the Thermal Power Station II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli rose to five, with the death of D. Anburaja, 48, a contract worker in a private hospital in Tiruchi in the early hours of Tuesday.

Anburaja attached to TPS-II was admitted to the hospital along with seven others including six contract workmen following the accident on May 7.

NLCIL sources said Anburaja succumbed to the burns at around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The others who died include Sarbuddin and A. Paavadai, permanent employees and contract workmen Shanmugam and Balamurugan.

The workers were at the site when a fire broke out in the furnace on May 7 causing burns of various degrees.

