Death toll rises to eight in NLCIL boiler blast

The death toll in the recent fire accident in Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) rose to eight, with the death of G. Selvaraj who was attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indoserve). He died in a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

Selvaraj, 51, was admitted to the hospital along with 15 others, including an executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and contract workmen, following the accident on Wednesday.

NLCIL sources said Selvaraj succumbed to burns around 8 a.m.

The others who died include Sivakumar, Deputy Chief Engineer and Silambarasan, Arun Kumar, Padmanabhan, Ramanathan, Nagaraj and Venkatesa Perumal -- all contract workers.

The victims were at the site when a boiler exploded causing burns of various degrees.