Tamil Nadu

Death toll rises to eight in NLCIL boiler blast

A staff attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society succumbs to burns

The death toll in the recent fire accident in Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) rose to eight, with the death of G. Selvaraj who was attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indoserve). He died in a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

Selvaraj, 51, was admitted to the hospital along with 15 others, including an executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and contract workmen, following the accident on Wednesday.

NLCIL sources said Selvaraj succumbed to burns around 8 a.m.

The others who died include Sivakumar, Deputy Chief Engineer and Silambarasan, Arun Kumar, Padmanabhan, Ramanathan, Nagaraj and Venkatesa Perumal -- all contract workers.

The victims were at the site when a boiler exploded causing burns of various degrees.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 11:08:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/death-toll-rises-to-eight-in-nlcil-boiler-blast/article31993245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY