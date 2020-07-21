Death toll rises to 29 in U.T.

A 73-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 29, as cumulative cases crossed the 2,000-mark with 93 new admissions on Monday.
A bulletin from S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said the woman, who was admitted to the IGMCRI on July 9, had co-morbidities. She passed away on Sunday.
Mr. Kumar said with 93 fresh cases being reported after the examination of 527 samples, the rate of positivity stood at 17.6% while the fatality rate was 1.4%.
Among the new cases, 82 are from Puducherry and 11 from Karaikal. Of the 798 active cases under treatment, 707 are in the Puducherry region (437 patients at the IGMCRI, 198 at JIPMER and 117 in COVID care centres), 51 in Karaikal GH and 40 in Yanam GH. Across the UT, 112 patients were discharged. Till now, 31,420 samples have been tested, of which 28,975 were negative, and the results of 271 are awaited. The tally is 29 deaths, 798 active cases and cumulative total of 2,092 cases, while 1,265 patients have been discharged.
