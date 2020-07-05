Death toll rises to 14 in Puducherry

The death of a 53-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, took the number of fatalities in the Union Territory to 14 on Saturday.

The victim, a resident of Krishna Nagar, with no co-morbid conditions died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute here, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters. He was admitted with high fever and shortness of breath on June 1. His condition worsened a day after admission and he died on Friday evening, the Minister said.

Puducherry also witnessed second highest single day spike with 80 people testing positivefor COVID-19. Of the total reported cases, there are 2 each from Karaikal and Yanam regions and the remaining from Puducherry. With the latest admissions, the total number of cases had gone up to 904 and at present there are 485 active cases. So far, 405 people have been discharged from various hospitals in the four regions of UT, he added.