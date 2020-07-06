Death toll rises to 11 in NLCIL boiler blast

CUDDALORE

M. Vaithiyanathan, a foreman, and T. Elango, a worker attached to the Industrial Cooperative Society, died on Monday

The death toll in the recent fire accident in Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) rose to 11, with the deaths of M. Vaithiyanathan in a private hospital in Chennai and T. Elango, 49, a worker attached to the Industrial Cooperative Society (Indcoserve), on Monday.

Vaithiyanathan, 45, a foreman was admitted to the hospital along with 15 others including an executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and contract workmen following the accident on Wednesday last.

NLCIL sources said Vaithiyanathan succumbed to burns on Monday morning.

The others who died include G. Sivakumar, Deputy Chief Engineer, G. Selvaraj, Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve) worker, C. Ravichandran, Junior Engineer and Silambarasan, Arun Kumar, Padmanabhan, Ramanathan, Nagaraj and Venkatesa Perumal, all contract workers.

The victims were at the site when a boiler exploded, causing burns of various degrees.