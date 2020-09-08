Death toll in Virudhunagar touches 200

Tirunelveli district sees its tally jump by 135

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

Virudhunagar’s death toll has touched 200, with two more COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the last two days. The deceased were a 51-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

The number of fresh cases reported on Tuesday stood at 109, which took the district’s case count to 13,458. With 20 people having been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 517.

A total of 135 people tested positive in Tirunelveli, taking the district’s tally to 10,523, with 1,091 active cases. The district marked 160 discharges and two deaths, with which its toll rose to 189.

Kanniyakumari recorded 95 fresh cases to have an overall tally of 10,404, with 840 active cases. A total of 107 people were discharged from hospitals.

In Tenkasi, 74 more cases and 42 discharges were recorded on Tuesday. The district’s tally rose to 5,959 and the number of active cases to 663. The district witnessed two more deaths to have an overall toll of 111.

Thoothukudi’s tally rose to 11,894 after 62 new cases were reported. After 65 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 713 active patients. Following the death of a person, the district’s toll increased to 116.

Theni reported 92 fresh cases, which took the tally to 13,338. There were 107 discharges.

Dindigul registered 87 new cases to have a tally of 7,501. A total of 121 people were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram had 32 new cases and the tally rose to 5,039. There were 24 discharges.

Sivaganga added 48 new cases, with which its tally moved up to 4,345. There were 137 discharges.

A total of 110 fresh cases – all indigenous – were added to Madurai’s tally, which rose to 14,988. The district recorded 87 discharges. One death was reported in the district. The total number of active cases is 1,046.