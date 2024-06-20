The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 34 with 25 more people losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 18, 2024.

The victims included two women and a transperson. Most of the victims are from Karunapuram and succumbed on Wednesday (June 19) night.

| Video Credit: S.S. Kumar

A total of 82 others are undergoing treatment: 28 at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital; 36 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem; two at the Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram and 16 at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Local residents said officials were reporting a lower number, not counting the many who died without making it to hospitals for treatment.

Only last year, at least 22 persons had died in twin hooch tragedies in nearby Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in Kallakurichi.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy. In a statement, Mr Stalin said the former judge would submit his recommendations to the government in three months.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were being treated.

On Wednesday, June 19, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had ordered the suspension of Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena and the transfer of Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath. Besides, he ordered a CB-CID probe into the tragedy. The State government also suspended DSP Tamilselvan in-charge-of prohibition and Manoj, DSP, Tirukovilur and other officers. A State government press release said M.S. Prasanth has been appointed as new district collector and Rajat Chaturvedi as the new SP.

Subsequently, the police arrested Govindaraj alias Kannukutty who sold the liquor and a forensic analysis confirmed the presence of methanol in the liquor, an official release said. About 200 litres of the brew was seized from him.

Political parties call for action to curb production, sale of illicit liquor

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had earlier condemned the DMK government for its failure to check the sale of illicit liquor, is expected to meet those admitted at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chief K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday, June 19, said the State government must use an iron hand to prevent the production and sale of illicit liquor.

In a statement, Mr. Selveperunthagai recalled a similar incident last year in which 22 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts died.

“This has become common in districts surrounding Villupuram district. I convey my condolences to the families of the bereaved and wish those taking treatment well. I also appeal to the government to give proper compensation to the vitims,” he said.

In a post on social media platform X on June 19, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the police and State administration should take responsibility for the deaths, as they have failed to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.

Pointing out to the frequent occurrence of such incidents, he condemned the DMK government for its inaction and urged strict action to curb the production and sale of illicit liquor.

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan, on June 19, said the State government was solely responsible for the deaths.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said “It is highly condemnable that the State government has not been able to prevent the sale of spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu. Ever since the DMK came to power in 2021, deaths related to consumption of spurious liquor have increased. The State government is solely responsible for such deaths.”

Mr. Vasan also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and urged the State government to provide special care to persons admitted to hospitals.

