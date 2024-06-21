ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy climbs to 47

Published - June 21, 2024 08:56 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Most of the victims who succumbed on Thursday night are from Karunapuram; About 117 others are undergoing treatment

The Hindu Bureau

Pyres being readied for mass cremation of victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 with eight more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi. The victims included four women and a transperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the victims who succumbed on Thursday night are from Karunapuram.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Victims leave behind shattered families, broken dreams

About 117 others are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of them, the condition of 28 persons is critical.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Official sources said a 71-member team of specialist doctors from General Medicine, Anaesthesia, Nephrology and staff nurses and technicians drawn from Government Medical College and Hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy and Chengalapttu have been sent to Kallakurichi medical college and hospital.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is expected to meet those admitted in the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US