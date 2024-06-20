GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy climbs to 13

Sources said the officials were reporting a lower number, not counting the many who died without making it to hospitals for treatment.

Updated - June 20, 2024 08:29 am IST

Published - June 20, 2024 08:28 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
People who had consumed spurious liquor being treated at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. 

People who had consumed spurious liquor being treated at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital.  | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy climbed to 13 with four more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 18.

Over 60 others are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and hospitals in Salem, Villupuram and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Three of the victims identified as Mani, Krishnamoorthy and Indira who were admitted in Jipmer succumbed on Wednesday night while another person succumbed at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital. Officials said the toll now stands at 13 and it is expected to go further.

Sources said the officials were reporting a lower number, not counting the many who died without making it to hospitals for treatment.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to meet those admitted in the Kallakurichi government medical college and hospital today. Meanwhile, over 2,000 police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in Kallakurichi.

