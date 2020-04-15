Death toll in Cuddalore methanol tragedy rises to three

The death toll in the Cuddalore methanol tragedy rose to three with two more persons undergoing treatment in hospitals succumbing on Wednesday.

While Mayakrishnan, 45 of Alapakkam died at the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, Sundarraj, 42 of Anayampettai died in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Ezhilvanan, 32 of Alapakkam who also consumed the killer brew is battling for life at the Cuddalore GH.

The police have detained Kumaresan, a contract employee of a chemical industry in Cuddalore SIPCOT who had procured methanol in a bottle from the factory and handed it one Chandrakasu, 55 of Alapakkam who died on Tuesday. The men had consumed methanol as a substitute for liquor in Alapakkam on Tuesday.

Revenue officials have sealed the factory.