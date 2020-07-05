Death toll in boiler blast rises to nine

C. Ravichandran, 51, a permanent employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), who had suffered severe burns in a boiler blast in Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II in Neyveli on July 1, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday evening, taking the death toll to nine.

Earlier, G. Selvaraj, 51, a worker attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve) died on Sunday morning.

Ravichandran, a junior engineer and Selvaraj, along with 14 others including an executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and contract workmen, were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai with severe burns following the incident.

The tragedy occurred when the employees and workers attempted to revive the boiler after it had tripped on Tuesday night.