Death sentences referred to HC

08 January 2021 21:49 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice on two referred trials. The death sentences awarded by trial courts in the case of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Pudukottai and the case of murder of a 19-year-old pregnant woman by her 36-year-old husband in Theni were referred to the High Court for confirmation.

A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and G. Ilangovan ordered notices to the State and adjourned the hearing in the cases. In December last year, Pudukottai Mahila Court awarded death sentence to M. Samivel alias Raja, 25, for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Embal village.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, in December last year, Theni Additional Sessions Fast Track Court awarded death sentence to Suresh for the murder of his 19-year-old pregnant wife in 2015. The woman was expecting their third child at the time of the incident. It was said that she had been subjected to physical and mental torture.