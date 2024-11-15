Death of woman sparks protest near Ambur

Family members and relatives of a 26-year-woman blocked Ambur - Pernambut Main Road in Ambur town in Tirupatur on Thursday, claiming that the woman died due to medical negligence at Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur a few days ago.

The police said the deceased, V. Durgadevi, who worked in a shoe making company in Ambur, was admitted to the government hospital in Ambur on November 10 for delivery of an infant. She was referred to Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur town where she delivered a baby girl.

As her condition further deteriorated, initially she was referred to government hospital in Dharmapuri and later to government hospital in Salem where she died. Following her death, family members and relatives of the woman blocked the stretch.

Based on alert, Umarabad police, revenue and health officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitated residents after assuring them that action will be taken on hospital authorities if found negligence of duty. A case has been registered. The body of the woman was handed over to her family. A probe is underway.