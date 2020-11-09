Death of undertrial: Federation seeks case against Neyveli township police

G. Sugumaran, secretary of the Federation for People’s Rights, alleged that the illegal detention of Selvamurugan from October 28 to 31 had resulted in his death.

The Federation for People’s Rights has demanded that a murder case be registered against police personnel attached to the Neyveli township police station in connection with the death of an undertrial, Selvamurugan, at the Virudhachalam General Hospital on November 4.

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary, of the Federation said that when the victim’s wife Prema met him at the Neyveli police station and the Virudhachalam sub-jail, his condition was bad. During the course of the investigation, the police personnel allegedly forced him to admit to crimes he had not committed, Mr. Sugumaran claimed and alleged that the illegal detention of the undertrial from October 28 to 31 resulted in his death.

The CB-CID should also ensure a fair probe into the incident. A case of murder should be registered against the police personnel and the government should provide a compensation of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of the victim, Mr. Sugumaran said.