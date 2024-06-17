Death of three Ramanathapuram fishermen: T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, June 17, 2024 announced solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three fishermen from Ramanathapuram district who drowned in the high seas when their fishing boat sank on June 15.

The deceased were identified as: J. Arokiyam (50), J. Barakathullah (45) and S. Kaleel Mohammed (32). There were five fishermen on board the boat, which sank after suffering damages.

Separately, Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of a 34-year-old man, Sathish Kumar who died in an explosion in a fireworks unit at Bamani village in Mannargudi taluk of Tiruvarur district on June 16.