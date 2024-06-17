GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of three Ramanathapuram fishermen: T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium

Published - June 17, 2024 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, June 17, 2024 announced solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three fishermen from Ramanathapuram district who drowned in the high seas when their fishing boat sank on June 15.

The deceased were identified as: J. Arokiyam (50), J. Barakathullah (45) and S. Kaleel Mohammed (32). There were five fishermen on board the boat, which sank after suffering damages.

Separately, Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the family of a 34-year-old man, Sathish Kumar who died in an explosion in a fireworks unit at Bamani village in Mannargudi taluk of Tiruvarur district on June 16.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.