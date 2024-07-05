Death of man in Villupuram district not due to spurious liquor, says Minister

The death of a 65-year-old man (alleged by some as due to spurious liquor) in Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district was because he was an alcoholic and he failed to respond to treatment for cancer, Law Minister S. Regupathy said on Friday. He also said the alcohol that the man — identified as R. Jayaraman — consumed was purchased in the neighbouring Puducherry.

Responding to the allegations made by AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said one Murugan purchased five packets of alcohol from a State-run liquor shop at Madukkarai in Puducherry. The investigation, done by revenue and police officers, revealed that Murugan purchased the alcohol on June 29.

Of the five packets, he consumed two and gave two others to Jayaraman and one to Sivachandran. The blood samples lifted from Murugan and Sivachandran had ethanol, but not methanol. Following treatment, the two were discharged on July 3.

The Minister said Jayaraman, of T. Kumaramangalam, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Iruvelpattu in Thiruvennainallur taluk on June 30 for illness. He was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam.

“Officials said Jayaraman had not been taking food but had been consuming alcohol for two days,” the Minister said. Citing reports from the Villupuram Collector, Mr. Regupathy said Jayaraman was an alcoholic and died after failing to respond to treatment for cancer.

Murugan was arrested after a case was registered for illegally smuggling alcohol from Puducherry. The checkpoints had been strengthened along the borders, he said. While these were the facts, the AIADMK leader was trying to gain political mileage from the incident, claiming it to be a death due to spurious liquor, Mr. Regupathy said.

