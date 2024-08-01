Death of Indian fisherman in Sri Lanka: Rameswaram fishermen stage agitation

After the news of the death of a Rameswaram fisherman in Sri Lankan waters spread like a forest fire, uneasy calm prevailed in Rameswaram and other pockets of the coastal district Ramanathapuram on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the collision with the mechanised boat owned by Karthikeyan allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel’s vessel at Neduntheevu islet on Wednesday night, the fisherman’s boat was badly damaged.

In the melee, all the four fishermen identified as M. Mookiah (54) of Virudhunagar, R. Muthu Muniandi (57), K. Malaisamy (59) and V. Ramachandran (64) were caught mid-sea after the boat started sinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to fishermen here, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had arrested Mookiah and Muthu Muniandi and taken them to Kankesanthurai for further probe. It is said that Malaisamy was declared dead, and the body was handed over to the Indian authorities in Jaffna and a hunt was on to search fisherman Ramachandran.

According to fisheries department officials here, 359 boats had taken the tokens on Wednesday morning from Rameswaram jetty and around 2,000 fishermen had ventured into the Palk Straits for fishing. On Wednesday night, the Sri Lankan Navy had attacked the boat of Karthikeyan and attempted to chase it mid-sea during which, they had fallen out of the boat.

MEA summons

A press release issued by Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called in today (August 1) morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the incident. “We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today,” the release said.

The Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families. The Union government would accord top priority to the safety and security of the fishermen.

The fishermen leaders have demanded the government to register a case of murder against the Sri Lankan Navy personnel for the death of the fisherman. “Under the pretext of poaching, the neighbouring country’s Navy personnel have gone beyond their limits,” they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.