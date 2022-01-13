Death of Class X student on school premises sparks agitation

Kin condemn school management, seek re-post mortem

Death of a Class X student who was engaged in shifting desks in a city school has sparked agitation late on Thursday evening.

Police said Santosh was among the few students who were engaged by teachers in shifting benches and desks from the second floor to the first floor of the building to prepare a hall for the first revision exams for students appearing for public examinations, scheduled to begin on January 19.

Citing video footage of a closed-circuit television camera network of A.P.T. Durairaj Higher Secondary School, a police source said the boy, who developed uneasiness, was seen collapsing on the school premises in the morning. The boy’s parents were alerted and he was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Though a post mortem was held at Government Rajaji Hospital, the parents and their relatives charged the school administration with negligence as it did not take the boy to hospital immediately. They also questioned the school management for engaging students in such work.

They refused to take the body and staged an agitation in front of the GRH, seeking re-post mortem. Keeraithurai police are investigating.