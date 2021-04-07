Death no barrier

MADURAI

07 April 2021 01:27 IST

For P. Palanichamy, a 65-year-old conservancy worker from Melavasal in Madurai, the death of his wife did not stop him from exercising his right to vote. Mr. Palanichamy lost his wife, P. Kaliammal, on Monday due to age-related ailments. Despite this, he and his family members voted on Tuesday, even before completing Kaliammal’s last rites. “It is my democratic right to vote and I will never fail to perform this duty,” said Mr. Palanichamy.

