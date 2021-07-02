Death in prison: T.N. gives ₹10 lakh solatium to kin

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 02:45 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the family of a 27-year old man, who died at the Central Prison in Palayamkottai in April this year.

A native of Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, P. Muthumano died while at the Central prison in Palayamkottai on April 22 this year.

A case has been registered by the Perumalpuram police station in this regard and the CB-CID is investigating the incident, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of six police personnel have been placed under suspension.

“Appropriate steps would be taken on the basis of the enquiry,” it added.