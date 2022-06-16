Dearness Allowance hiked for fair price shop employees
It has been raised from 14% to 28% retroactively from January 1, 2022
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a hike in Dearness Allowance for employees at fair price shops of the Cooperation Department.
The DA has been raised from 14% to 28% retroactively from January 1, 2022. The State will incur an additional cost of ₹73 crore per annum due to this. He also inaugurated 20 all-women police stations across the State.
