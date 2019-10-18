Dearness allowance for T.N. govt. employees up 5%

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday hiked the Dearness allowance (DA) for its employees by 5% with effect from July 1.

“The additional instalment of DA payable under these orders shall be paid in cash with effect from July 1,” a Government Order issued in this regard said.

The payment of DA arrears from July to September this year would be drawn and disbursed immediately by existing cashless mode of Electronic Clearance System (ECS).

The revised DA would apply to the teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees under local bodies, employees governed by the University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, the Teachers/Physical Education Directors/Librarians in government and aided polytechnics and special diploma institutions. Village assistants in the Revenue Department, noon meal organisers, child welfare organisers, anganwadi workers, cooks, helpers, panchayat secretaries or clerks in village panchayat under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department are also eligible for the revised DA.

Follows Centre’s move

It may be recalled that the Centre had recently enhanced DA to its employees with effect from July 1.