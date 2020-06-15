Dean going on leave suddenly raises suspicion, says Kanimozhi

CHENNAI

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said that R. Jayanthi, dean of Madras Medical College (MMC) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), going on medical leave “suddenly” raised suspicion.

In a tweet, she said that the reason for her medical leave was not cited and the development came at a time when there was already confusion over handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Kanimozhi also noted that RGGGH was at the forefront of battling COVID-19 and played a key role in its treatment.

