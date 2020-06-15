Tamil Nadu

Dean going on leave suddenly raises suspicion, says Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said that R. Jayanthi, dean of Madras Medical College (MMC) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), going on medical leave “suddenly” raised suspicion.

In a tweet, she said that the reason for her medical leave was not cited and the development came at a time when there was already confusion over handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Kanimozhi also noted that RGGGH was at the forefront of battling COVID-19 and played a key role in its treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 12:12:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dean-going-on-leave-suddenly-raises-suspicion-says-kanimozhi/article31829195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY