Dean going on leave suddenly raises suspicion, says Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said that R. Jayanthi, dean of Madras Medical College (MMC) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), going on medical leave “suddenly” raised suspicion.
In a tweet, she said that the reason for her medical leave was not cited and the development came at a time when there was already confusion over handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Kanimozhi also noted that RGGGH was at the forefront of battling COVID-19 and played a key role in its treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.