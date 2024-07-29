Deadline to register children’s names in birth certificates extended

The district administration has extended the deadline for citizens to register the names of children on birth certificates until December 31, 2024.

According to an official release, it is mandatory to register the name of a child within 21 days of their birth, as per the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. The Act, which was amended in 2023, allows for the registration of the child’s name on the birth certificate.

If the name has not been registered yet, parents or guardians can submit a written undertaking to the respective registrars of births and deaths without incurring any charges. However, if there is a delay in registration, the child’s name can still be included in the certificate within 15 years by paying a penalty of ₹200.

According to the rules, registrations made without names before January 1, 2000, had to be registered by December 31, 2019. Since many people were unable to complete the process, the State government has extended the deadline until December 31, 2024.

Citizens who have not registered their children’s names even after 15 years can do so by submitting copies of birth certificate, school certificate, Aadhaar certificate, ration card and a penalty of ₹200 at the respective municipality or town panchayat office, the release said.

