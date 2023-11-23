ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline to apply for Tamil Nadu science award extended until Dec. 8

November 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has extended the last date for nominations for the Tamil Nadu Science Award 2022. 

TNSCST, an autonomous body, recognises outstanding research work, skill and talent of scientists and technologies in various sciences, including pure sciences, engineering and technology, agriculture; environmental sciences; home and social sciences; mathematics; medicine; and veterinary sciences. 

The award carries a prize of ₹50,000 and a citation. Heads of research and educational institutions in the State make the nominations. 

The award is given to any person with “conspicuously important and outstanding contribution to human knowledge and progress, fundamental or applied in the field of the endeavour”, said member secretary R. Srinivasan. 

Earlier, the council had announced Nov. 20 as the last date for nomination. On Wednesday it extended the deadline until Dec 8. The council said applications for nominations may be downloaded from its website www.tanscst.nic.in.  

The last date for receiving the completed application and nomination in bound form is 5.45 p.m. of Dec. 8. Completed applications may be sent to: The Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DOTE Campus, Chennai – 600 025. 

